DSP & SHO Islampura suspended

City Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has taken a strict notice of the incident of throat injury of a motorcycle rider due to kite twine in the area of Islampura.

On the directions of the chief minister, DSP Islampura Circle Usman Haider and SHO Islampura Ashfaq Butt have been suspended. The chief minister expressed his indignation over kite flying despite a ban and said that the law banning kite-flying be implemented strictly. He said that strict legal action be initiated against the people responsible for negligence and indiscriminate action should be initiated against the persons violating the kite flying ban.