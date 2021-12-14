DSP injured in firing

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ghulam Mustafa Rahu got injured in firing at Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Perfume Chowk in Karachi, rescue sources said on Monday.

According to DIG East Muqqadas Malik, DSP Mustafa Rahu got injured while offering resistance during a snatching bid. He was hit by a bullet in his leg during resistance.

DSP was targeted by the snatchers when he was returning his home after attending a ceremony along with his wife. DSP Rahu has been moved to a nearby hospital, where his condition is said to be stable.