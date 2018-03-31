DSJ visits jail Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

District and Session Judge (DSJ), Malik Ali Zulqarnain Awan on Friday paid a visit to District Jail and ordered to release 12 prisoners of minor crime According to an officials of District Jail Sialkot, the visitor also distributed gifts among minors. He visited women section of District Jail and ordered to solve their problems at earliest.

He inquired about health of prisoners at Jail Hospital and directed doctors to pay fully attention on patients. He said that prisoners should focus on prayers and kept themselves away from crimes. Superintendent Jail, Asghar Muneer, DBA, President Khuwaja Irfan and others were present on the occasion.