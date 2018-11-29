D&SJ visits central jail Bahawalpur

Our Correspondent

Lodhran

District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Lodhran Nasr Ali Naseem on Thursday visited the central jail Bahawalpur. According to official sources, on direction of the Lahore High Court, the District and Sessions Judge visited the central jail Bahawalpur with Civil Judge/Magistrate section 30 Hafiz Muhammad Ubaid.

The judges examined measures related to jail arrangements, facilities provided to prisoners and maintenance. They reviewed the facilities available for the women and old aged prisoners and listened their problems.

District Sessions Judge also ordered to release four prisoners from Lodhran district involved in minor crimes on personal surety bonds. The judges expressed satisfaction over the facilities provided by the prison management.

