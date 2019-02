Rawalpindi

District & Session Judge Rana Masood Akhtar along with civil judge Yasir Mehmood Chaudhary Sunday paid a visit to the Central Jail, Adiala.

According to jail authorities, the learned Judge listened to the under trial prisoners and directed to release 28 prisoners involved in petty crimes cases after fulfilling the legal procedure.

The Judges inspected the institution set up in jail for providing education to the women and under trail prisoners.—APP

