D&SJ plants sapling

Sargodha

District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Sardar Tahir Sabir launched the tree plantation campaign here on Tuesday by planting a sapling at the Judicial Complex. Addressing the ceremony, he said that environmental pollution was the biggest threat to human health, which could only be prevented by planting more and more trees. He said that on the special direction of Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Qasim Khan, the legal fraternity was planting saplings in the district and in all tehsil headquarters in connection with the ongoing monsoon tree plantation campaign. A total of 675 saplings were planted at the Judicial Complex. Additional Sessions Judge Wajahat Hussain, Senior Civil Judge Ahsan Mahmood Malik.