DSJ orders release of 11 prisoners

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

District and Sessions Judge (DSJ), Malik Ali Zulqarnain Awan on Tuesday paid a visit to District Jail and ordered to release 11 prisoners of minor crime. According to an officials of District Jail Sialkot, the visitor also distributed gifts among minors.

DSJ visited women section of District Jail and ordered to solve their problems at earliest. He inquired about health of prisoners at Jail Hospital and directed doctors to pay fully attention on patients.

He advised that prisoners should focus on prayers and kept themselves away from crimes. Superintendent Jail, Asghar Muneer, and others were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, a teenager died in road accident on Tuesday when a speedy truck crushed him down at Satra Road.