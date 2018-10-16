DS responsible for safety of track in division under his jurisdiction: Sh. Rashid

SUKKUR : Federal Minister for Pakistan Railway (PR) Sheikh Rashid Ahmad laying emphasis on the need to improve the PR infrastructure has said that every Divisional Superintendent (DS) will be responsible for the safety of track in the division under his jurisdiction and punitive action shall be taken against officers who are not performing their duties.

Presiding over a meeting with officers of the Pakistan Railway at DS office Sukkur on Tuesday, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said that all the reservation offices across the country would remain open till midnight and provision of clean drinking water will be made available for passengers.

He said that all tenders for water filtration plants as well as work on escalators at railway stations would be completed by next month.

The Minister PRs was briefed the detail about new trains, the Mohenjo-Daro Express train would run through Larkana, Sehwan Sharif and Jamshoro to facilitate the underprivileged population of the area.

The meeting was attended by DS Railway Suleman Sadiq Shaikh, DNE Khadim Hussain Bhanbhro, DSA Yasir Pathan and other officials.

