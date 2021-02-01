DS Railways visits coal-loading terminals

The newly appointed divisional superintendent Karachi division Muhammad Hanif Gul visited coal loading terminals at Port Qasim and Jumma Goth stations. He was accompanied by Project Director KCR Mr. Ameer Mohammad Daudpota and relevant divisional officers there. .

The DS was comprehensively briefed about the coal loading process that defines the hallmark of freight service from Karachi division. He envisioned the conversion of Jumma Goth to a thriving container terminal as per the modern standards..

The visiting DS urged for working in full liaison with all the stakeholders so that an enduring freight service be ensured from Karachi city. He also directed his division’s freight team for utilizing all the available resources and making efforts that could ensure sustainable useful operation.