Dry weather with rain at scattered places

Islamabad

Weather will remained dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Malakand division and Parachinar while rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills accompanied by gusty wind is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hailstorm is also expected at few places during the period.

According to Pakistan Met Department (PMD), a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and may persist. Continental air is prevailing over other parts of the country.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp