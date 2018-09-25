Dry weather with rain at scattered places

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country in next 24 hours while the situation would likely to persist at night however; partly cloudy weather condition with light rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Kohat divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan whereas dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, official of Met Office told APP.

The Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast a dry and hot weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 40 centigrades and lowest minimum 26 centigrades were recorded. The Met Office has also forecast a dry and hot weather for rest of the region during next 24 hours.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country during past 24 hours. However, rain-thundershower occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Rawalpindi, Zhob, D.G.Khan divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

On Monday, highest maximum temperature 41 centigrade and lowest minimum 25 centigrade were recorded. The Met Office has also forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for rest of the region during next 24 hours.—APP

