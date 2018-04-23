Dry weather with rain at isolated places likely

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country in next 24 hours while rain-thunderstorm are likely at isolated places in hilly areas of Hazara, GB and Kashmir. A westerly wave is still affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist during next 18 to 24 hours, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours rain-thundershower with gusty winds and snow over hills occurred at scattered places in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Islamabad, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Larkana, Sukkur, Quetta and Kalat divisions.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was; KP:Malamjabba 49mm, Pattan, Risalpur 27mm, Kalam 25mm, SaiduSharif 24mm, Chitral 20mm, Cherat 18mm, Dir 13mm, Lower Dir 12mm, Peshawar (City 11mm, A/P 10mm), Mirkhani 10mm, Kohat 05mm, Kakul 02mm, Drosh, Bannu, Parachinar 01mm, Punjab:Sargodha (PAF 21mm, City 11mm).—APP