Dry weather with rain at isolated places

Islamabad

The Met Office has forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country in next 24 hours while rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kohat, Peshawar and Makran divisions.

Dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over western areas of the country.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country. Light rainfall in Peshawar, Larkana, Moenjodaro, Lasbella and Quetta was recorded during last 24 hours. Today’s Lowest Minimum temperatures were: Skardu -03°C, Astore, Kalam 00 C, Islamabad 10 C, Quetta 11, Peshawar 13 C, Chitral 0 4C, Murree 09C. Today’s Maximum temperature was: Jacobabad 35 C.

Meanwhile the Met Office has forecast a dry weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 37 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 21 Centigrade degrees were recorded.—APP

