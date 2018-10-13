Dry weather with rain at isolated places

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours while rain-thunderstorm is expected at few places in Gilgit-Baltistan. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is affecting extreme northern areas of the country, an official of Met Office told APP on Saturday.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall (mm) during last 24 hours was 30 and 10 mm in Astore and Skardu respectivel Astore received 03 inch snowfall. The highest maximum temperature was 39°C in Mithi, Chhor while minimum temperature recorded during last 24 hours remained in Islamabad 28 C, Quetta 24 C, Murree 19 C, Peshawar 29 C, Chitral 21C, Skardoo 15 C.

Meanwhile, the Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast a dry weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours. On Saturday, highest maximum temperature 38 centigrades and lowest minimum 22 centigrades were recorded. The Met Office has also forecast a dry weather for rest of the region during next 24 hours.—APP

