Dry weather with gusty winds at scattered places

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds/dust-storm is expected at scattered places in KP, FATA, While at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Larkana, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, D.G.Khan divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 3-4 days. According to the Met Office, thundershowers with gusty winds are expected at scattered places in K-P, FATA, Islamabad, and Upper Punjab, including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Kashmir and G-B.

Harsh rainfall is also anticipated in northeast-Balochistan from Sunday to Friday. The rains are expected to reduce the day temperature in these areas from two to five degree. According to Pakistan meteorological department (PMD), currently rain is continuing in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Jhelum, Chitral and Malakand Division and likely to affect during next 3-4 days, Radio Pakistan reported.—APP