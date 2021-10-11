Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country

fbpx
Islamabad

Pakistan Meteoro logical Department (PMD) Monday forecast dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm (snowfall over high mountains) may occur at isolated places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and northeast Punjab. According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind-thundershower occured in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.—APP

