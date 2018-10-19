Dry weather to prevail

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at few places in Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan. Meanwhile, dry weather will prevail in most parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan during Thursday.

The synoptic analysis has indicated the prevalence of continental air over most parts of the country. A westerly wave was also affecting northern areas of the country and may persist till Wednesday. The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Astore 16 mm, Muzaffarabad 10 mm, Kotli 13 mm, Garidupatta 04 mm and Islamabad (Saidpur 01 mm). The maximum highest temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Mithi 41C and Chhor 40 C.

Today’s Lowest Minimum temperatures were as follow:Kalam 00°C, Gupis, Bagrote 02°C, Islamabad 15 C, Quetta 06 C, Peshawar 11 C, Chitral 05 C and Murree 06 C. The local Met Office has forecast a dry weather for Bahawalpur for next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperatures is likely between 36 to 38 Centigrade and the lowest minimum between 22 to 24 Centigrade. The Met Office has also forecast a dry weather for rest of the region during next 24 hours.—APP

