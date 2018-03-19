Dry weather to prevail

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, however, partly cloudy weather conditions with light rain-thunderstorm are likely at a few places in Quetta, Zhob, Makran divisions and upper FATA. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a shallow westerly wave is affecting north Balochistan and its adjoining areas, an official of Met office told APP.

A new rain spell is likely to grip scattered parts of the country from Monday to Thursday giving relief to the patients of pollen allergy besides a pleasant weather for people to enjoy the spring season with their families. Under the spell, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Bannu and Makran divisions on Monday which would expand to other parts on Tuesday and Wednesday while continue with weak intensity at few places on Thursday, an official of Met office told APP.

Currently a continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect western parts of the country on Sunday and may persist over central parts in following two days, he apprised. On Tuesday, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is likely to hit isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Sibbi, Bannu, D.I khan, Sargodha, D.G khan, Multan divisions and FATA whereas dry weather to continue elsewhere in the country.—APP