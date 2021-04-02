Dry weather to persist in most areas

Pakistan Meteorological Department PMD Friday forecast dry weather likely to persist in most parts of the country during next 24 hours. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, MET office reported.

The Bahawalpur Met office has forecast dry weather for city for next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 35 centigrade and the lowest minimum 19 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours. The dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

Maximum temperature’s recorded in(°C): Mithi, Chhor, Dadu, Labella 43, Pasni and Turbat 42.

The Karachi Meteorological department on Friday forecast very hot and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 22 to 24 and 40 to 42 degree centigrade, respectively with 40 to 50 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province during the next 24 hours.—APP