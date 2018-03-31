Dry weather to persist

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast dry weather for most parts of country in next 24 hours.

An official of PMD Muhammad Ayaz said,” Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.” Maximum temperatures recorded in Chhor, Turbat, Shaheed Benazirabad 45°C, Mithi, Lasbella 44°C, Badin, Hyderabad, Sukkur 43°C.He said rain-thunder showers was predicted in the country during the coming week as westerly wave was likely to approach upper and central parts of the country from Monday night.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-thundershowers with gusty winds (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at scattered places in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha divisions), Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday and Wednesday intermittently. The system may persist over Malakand division, GB and Kashmir till Thursday.

Rain-thundershowers was also expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Lahore, Gujranwala D.G.Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, divisions occasionally during Monday to Wednesday, he added.—APP