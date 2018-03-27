Dry weather to persist

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during last 24 hours. According to Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Weather Forecast mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Light rain-thunderstorm is expected at few places in Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country during past 24 hours. Today’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad, Sakrund 43°C, Mithi, Sukkur, Dadu, Hyderabad and Padidan 42°C.

Pollen in Islamabad recorded 21,472 per m3. According to Synoptic Situation Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Quetta, Kalat, Malakand, D.G. Khan, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Upper FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan. Balochistan: Quetta (Samungli 20, City 15), Ziarat 17, Kalat 12, Barkhan, Sibbi 03, Dalbandin 01, Punjab: Bhakkar 10, Layyah 07, Kot Addu 05, Noorpurthal 04, Jhang 03, Shorkot 02, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Joharabad 01.—APP