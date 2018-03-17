Dry weather to grip most parts

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP on Friday.

During last 24 hours, weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Malakand division, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was; Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 05mm, Gilgit-Baltistan: Chillas 03mm, Bagrote 02mm, Bunji 01mm, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 02mm, Rawalakot, Garidupatta 01mm.

Minimum temperatures recorded on Friday were: Kalam -04°C, Astore -01°C, Chitral 03°C, Quetta 03°C, Murree 04°C, Gilgit 04°C, Muzaffarabad 08°C, Islamabad 10°C, Peshawar 11°C, Lahore 15°C, Faisalabad 15°C, Multan 16°C, Hyderbad 20°C and Karachi 21°C.—APP