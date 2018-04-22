Dry weather to grip most parts of country

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country in next 24 hours. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours rain-thundershower with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Sargodha divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

The KP Prvincial Met Office Saturday forecast partly cloudy weather for most parts in KP and FATA. However rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan districts and FATA (Kurram agency) for next 24 hours. The Met Office predicted mainly dry weather for most parts of the region for next 48 hours.

Wide spread rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds and snow at hills occurred in Hazara, Malakand, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan Divisions and FATA (Mohmand, Bajour, Kurram, Khyber, Orakzai North and South Waziristan Agencies). Rainfall recorded during this time span was Kashmir: Rawalakot 46mm, Muzaffarabad 02mm, Kotli 01mm, KP: Peshawar (A/P 14mm, City 03mm), Kakul 08mm, Dir 07mm, Saidu Sharif 03mm, Lower Dir, Balakot 02mm, Drosh, Kohat 01mm, Punjab: Joharabad 08mm, Murree 04mm, Shorkot 03mm, Kamra 02mm, Jhelum, Chakwal 01mm, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bunji 09mm, Chillas 06mm, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza 05mm and Gupis 01mm.—APP