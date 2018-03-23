Dry weather to grip most parts

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours while light rain-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places. Rain-thunderstorm is forecast in Malakand, Hazara, Bannu, Kohat, Sargodha divisions, upper FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during this time span.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect western and upper parts of the country on Friday evening/night, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However, rain thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan, Sahiwal, Hazara, Peshawar, Zhob divisions and Kashmir.

Rainfall recorded during this time duration was Punjab: Lahore (A/P 28mm, City, University of Punjab 07mm), Okara 08mm, Murree 05mm, Sialkot (City 03mm, A/P 02mm), Kasur, Faisalabad 03mm, Gujranwala 02mm, Mangla, Gujrat 01mm, Rawalpindi, Jhelum.—APP