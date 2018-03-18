Dry weather to grip most parts

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours however, partly cloudy with chances of light rain-thunderstorm is likely at few places in Quetta, Zhob divisions and upper FATA. Dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP on Saturday.

During last 24 hours, weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is likely at isolated places in Malakand, D.I.Khan, D.G.Khan, Zhob divisions and FATA during this time span.

Dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to persist, an official of Met told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained dry in most plain areas and cold in upper parts of the country. Minimum temperature recorded on Saturday were: Kalam -03°C, Astore -02°C, Skardu -01°C, Chitral 03°C, Quetta 03°C, Gilgit 04°C, Murree 05°C, Islamabad 08°C, Muzaffarabad 08°C, Peshawar 10°C, Faisalabad 15°C, Lahore 16°C, Multan 16°C, Hyderbad 19°C, Karachi 21°C.—APP