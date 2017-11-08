Dry weather with smog, dense fog likely

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while dense fog/smoggy conditions would continue over Punjab and mist over Peshawar and Sukkur divisions during night and morning hours. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

However, dense foggy conditions prevailed over most plain areas of Punjab. Minimum temperatures recorded on Tuesday were Skardu -04°C, Gilgit 00°C, Dir 02°C, Chitral 03°C, Quetta 04°C, Murree 08°C.—APP