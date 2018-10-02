Dry weather, rain at isolated places likely

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country in next 24 hours whereas rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Zhob divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Trough of westerly wave is affecting northern parts of the country, official of Met office told APP.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Malakand and D.G.Khan divisions. Rainfall recorded during last 24 hours remained in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 11 mm, Balakot 09mm, Saidu Sharif 02mm, in Punjab: D.G.Khan 10mm. Highest temperature recorded remained in Shaheed Benazirabad 42°C, Sibbi 42°C, Turbat 41°C, Rohri 41°C, Paddian 41°C, RahimYar Khan 41°C and Mithi 41°C.

The KP Met Office on Monday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, however thunderstorm-rain associated with gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Upper and Lower Dir, Shangla, Swat, Abbottabad, Battagram, Kohistan and Mansehra districts.

The weather remained dry in most parts of the region during the last 24 hours with maximum temperature recorded as 39C in DIKhan.

However rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara and Peshawar division. The chief amount of rainfall recorded in mm was: Malamjaba 11, Balakot 09, Saidu Sharif 02 and Peshawar Trace amount. The maximum temperature recorded during the last 24 hours in major cities of the province was: Peshawar 35C, Parachinar 25, Bannu 35, Risalpur 33, Balakot 31 and Chitral 29.

The Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast a dry weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp