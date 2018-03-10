Dry weather to prevail

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is likely to grip most part of the country during next 24 hours.

A shallow westerly wave was affecting western parts of the country and likely to persist for next 12 hours, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

During last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, D.G.Khan divisions, Islamabad and upper FATA.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was KP: Parachinar 10mm, Cherat 06mm, Saidu Sharif 04mm, Peshawar (AP 03mm, City 01mm), Kohat 03mm, Dir 02mm, Risalpur 01mm, Punjab: Mianwali 02mm and Murree, Layyah, Sargodha, Shorkot, Kamra 01mm. Minimum temperature recorded on Friday remained Astore -02°C, Skardu -01°C,

Gilgit 05°C, Dir, Murree, Chitral 06°C, Muzaffarabad 09°C, Peshawar 11°C, Faisalabad, Multan, Islamabad 14°C, Lahore 15°C, Karachi 19°C and Hyderbad 21°C, During current year, above normal temperature with below normal range rainfall.—APP