Dry weather to prevail

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is likely to continue in most plain areas while cold expected in upper parts of the country during morning and evening hours in next 24 hours. Continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP. The Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast a dry weather for Bahawalpur for next 24 hours.

On Tuesday, highest maximum temperature 27 Centigrade and lowest minimum temperature 15 Centigrade were recorded in the city. The Met Office has also forecast a dry weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours. In last 24 hours weather remained dry in most plain areas and cold persist in upper parts of the country.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was: Murree 05mm and Kakul 02mm. Lowest temperature recorded on Tuesday were: Kalam -04°C, Skardu, Astore -02°C, Hunza -01°C. Murree, Quetta 02°C, Dir, Chitral 03°C, Gilgit 04°C, Muzaffarabad 08°C, Islamabad 09°C.—APP