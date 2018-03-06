Dry weather to prevail

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is expected in most plain areas while cold condition likely in northern parts, upper areas of the country in next 24 hours. Dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained dry in most plain areas and cold in upper parts of the country.

However, light rain occurred at one or two places in Hazara division. The Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city during next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperature were recorded 23 and 02 degree Centigrade in the city. The Met Office has also forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours. Rainfall recorded during this time span was KP: Kakul 01mm. Minimum temperatures recorded on Monday were: Kalam -06°C, Hunza -02°C, Parachinar -01°C, Skardu, Dir 01°C, Quetta, Murree 02°C, Chitral 03°C, Gilgit 04°C, Muzaffarabad 07°C, Islamabad 08°C, Peshawar 10°C.—APP