Dry weather to prevail

Islamabad

The Pakistan Meteorological Department Friday forecast dry weather for the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

Dense fog covered parts of south Punjab and upper Sindh early Friday morning, resulting in poor visibility. Visibility remained low on the National Highway, on the road from Khanewal to Bahawalpur and Rohri Toll Plaza to Tando Masti Khan.

A Motorway spokesperson talking to private news channel informed that visibility was reduced to 70-80 metres at M1 Swabi, 50 metres at M4 Multan-Khanewal section and Highway Multan Basti Maluk, Bahawalpur bypass. It was down to 30 metres in Rahim Yar Khan.

Motorway authorities have requested commuters to avoid driving during the spell of heavy fog, and to use fog lights while traveling.

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country over the past 24 hours. However, rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills occurred at scattered places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Malakand division, according to the Meteorological Department. During the next 24 hours, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions are likely to prevail over Central/Southern Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

Thursday’s lowest minimum temperatures were recorded at Kalat and Malamjabba (-05°C).—APP