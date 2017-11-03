Dry weather to prevail

Rainless November likely

Islamabad

Like last year, the month of November this year too will pass dry and smoggy with no chances of any significant rain across the country resulting in delay of winter season to formally set in, said the weather experts.

The weather experts attributed the reasons for shortening winter season, lack of rain activities and prevalence of smoggy weather conditions to climatic changes, global warming, industrial pollutions and urbanization.

‘If we compare the rain pattern of winter season during the last few years, it is witnessing lesser rains and winter season is shrinking and summer is prolonging with passage of time’, said Ruqqiya Mahmood, Assistant Meteorologist at Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).—APP