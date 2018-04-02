Dry weather predicted

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast dry weather for most parts of country in next 24 hours, while, the Provincial Met Office Sunday forecast dry weather for most parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA.

However rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir districts and FATA ( Kurram agency) for next 24 hours.

Similarly, the Met Office predicted partly cloudy weather for most parts of the region. Rain-thundershowers was also expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Lahore, Gujranwala D.G.Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, divisions occasionally during Monday to Wednesday, he added.

However rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir districts and FATA (Kurram, Orakzai, Bajaur, Khyber, Mohmand, North and South Waziristan agencies) for next 48 hours.—APP