Dry weather to persist

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours while, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Zhob, D.I khan divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Continental air is prevailing most parts of the country, an official of Met told APP.

In last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Malakand, D.I khan, Quetta divisions, FATA, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was: Punjab: Murree 20mm, Islamabad( Golra 26mm, Z.P 07mm), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 12mm, Shamsabad 11mm), Jhang 09mm, Layyah 07mm, Shorkot, Chakwal 06mm, Bhakkar 05mm, Lahore( Punjab university 03mm, A/P, PBO 02mm), Mangla, T.T Singh, Noorpurthal 03mm, Faisalabad 02mm, M.B din, Jhelum, Kasur 01mm, Kashmir: Rawalakot 17mm, Garidupatta 16mm, Muzaffarabad 09mm, Kotli 01mm, KP: D.I khan 13mm, Balakot 12mm, Dir, Kalam 02mm, Balochistan: Dalbandin 05mm,GB: Bunji 04mm, Astore 03mm and Sindh: Sukkur 01mm. Minimum temperature recorded on Sunday were: Kalam-05°C, Ziarat, Parachinar -02°C, Murree 00°C, Dir, Quetta 02°C, Gilgit, Skardu 03°C, Chitral 04°C, Muzaffarabad 06°C, Islamabad 07°C, Peshawar 09°C, Faisalabad 11°C, Lahore 12°C, Multan 13°C, Hyderbad 18°C and Karachi 21°C.—APP