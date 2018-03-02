Dry weather to persist

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly dry weather would likely to persists in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi during next 24 hours. According to the official of PMD,’ A westerly wave would affect western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist over upper parts during next 2 days.

Rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Sibbi, Kalat divisions, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions), FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Multan, D.G.Khan, Sahiwal and Sukkur divisions.

Rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha divisions), FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Kohat and Bannu divisions. Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.—APP