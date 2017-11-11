Dry weather in most parts

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while dense foggy/smoggy conditions to grip plain areas of Punjab and fog likely in D.I khan, Peshawar and Sukkur divisions during night and morning hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

However, dense foggy conditions prevailed over most plain areas of Punjab, while foggy conditions prevailed in D.I khan, Sukkur & Peshawar divisions.

Lowest temperatures recorded on Friday were Skardu -04°C, Gilgit , Quetta 01°C, Dir 02°C, Chitral 04°C, Murree 07°C, Muzaffarabad, Islamabad 09 °C, Peshawar, Lahore 12°C, Multan, Faisalabad 13°C and Karachi, Hyderbad 19°C.—APP