Dry weather likely to grip most parts of country

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP on Thursday.

In last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, D.G.Khan divisions and Kashmir.

The Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast a dry weather for Bahawalpur for next 24 hours.

On Thursday, highest maximum temperature 36 Centigrade and lowest minimum temperature 20 Centigrade were recorded in the city. The Met Office has also forecast a dry weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.—APP