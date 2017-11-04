Dry weather likely to prevail

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

Meanwhile, dense foggy conditions are expected in plain areas of Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Multan, Joharabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh during morning hours. However, smog-foggy and misty weather conditions are expected in other plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Friday morning: Islamabad twelve degree centigrade, Lahore seventeen, Karachi twenty-two, Peshawar fifteen, Quetta seven, Gilgit two, Murree ten and Muzaffarabad eleven degree centigrade. Smog continues hovering over entire region of Bahawalpur on Friday, causing disruption in routine traffic.—APP