Dry weather likely: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan. continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, MET office reported.

Rainfall(mm):Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 03, Bunji 02, Astore 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam and Malam Jabba 01. Minimum temperature’s recorded in (°C): Leh, Kalam -03, Astore and Malam Jabba 01.

The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 28.2 degree centigrade and 15.8 degree centigrade respectively.—APP