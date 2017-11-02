Dry weather expected in most parts of country

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while misty weather conditions are expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However, foggy conditions prevailed over most plain areas of Punjab. Minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday were Skardu -03°C, Islamabad 12°C, Lahore 16°C, Karachi 19°C, Peshawar 12°C, Quetta 05°C, Gilgit 01°C, Chitral 04°C, Muzaffarabad 10°C, Murree 08°C, Skardu -03°C, Faisalabad 16°C, Multan 17°C, Hyderbad 20°C and Dir 03°C. The local Met Office has forecast dry weather for the metropolis during next 24 hours.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperature were recorded 36 and 26 degree Centigrade in the city. The Met Office has also forecast dry weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours. The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours. On Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 30.5 degrees centigrade.—APP