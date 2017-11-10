Dry weather to continue

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country whereas dense fog/smog conditions would grip Punjab and fog over Dera Ismail Khan, Peshawar and Sukkur divisions during night and morning hours. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

However, dense foggy conditions prevailed over most plain areas of Punjab, while foggy conditions prevailed in D.I khan, Sukkur and Peshawar divisions. The Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast a dry weather for Bahawalpur region for next 24 hours. On Thursday, highest maximum temperature 27 Centigrade and lowest minimum temperature 18 Centigrade were recorded in the city.—APP