Dry, hot weather to persist

Islamabad

Met office predicted hot and weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said a westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to grip upper parts of the country and is expected to persist in upper and central parts of the country during next four to five days. They predicted that rain-thundershower with gusty winds/dust-storm is expected at scattered places in KP, FATA, Islamabad, Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha Divisions), Gilgit-Baltistan.—App