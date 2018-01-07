Dry, cold weather to prevail

Islamabad

The Met Office on Sunday forecast dry weather with cool night and hazy/misty morning for the metropolis during the next 24 hours. He said that the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 13 degrees Centigrade to 15 degrees Centigrade during the period. The minimum temperature in Karachi on Saturday was recorded as 13.5 degrees Centigrade whereas the maximum temperature was 26.5 degrees Centigrade.

Humidity in the morning was 51 percent while that in the evening was 43 percent. Cold, dry weather with chances of fog in morning. The Multan Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of fog in morning for the city.—APP