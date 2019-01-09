Dry, cold weather predicted

Islamabad

The Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperatures 23 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 08 Centigrade degrees were forecast for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry and cold weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

Weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills occurred at one or two places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperatures were recorded as follow: Skardu -14°C, Astore -12°C, Kalam -11°C, Bagrote, Gupis -07°C, Parachinar, Hunza, Dir, Malamjabba -04°C, Drosh, Kakul, Muree, Rawalakot -03°C, Gilgit, Chitral, Mirkhani -02°C and Quetta -01°C, Islamabad 02C, Peshawar 04 C, Lahore 05 C.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp