Dry, cold weather forecast for city

The Met Office Saturday forecast a dry and cold weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 24 degree centigrade and 08 degree centigrade during last 24 hours. The Met Office has also forecast a dry and cold weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

It said that day and night time temperatures will gradually increase in February. The average nights Temperatures over the country are likely to be slightly above normal during the month.

Westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and may persist till Friday Rain thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Hazara divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Malakand divisions. Snowfall over hills is also expected in Malakand division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba & upper Dir), Hazara division, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.—APP

