‘Druzhba-2021’: Pakistan-Russia joint military exercise begins in Krasnodar region

RAWALPINDI – A joint exercise of the Pakistani and Russian troops, Druzhba-2021, is being held at the Molkino range in Russia’s Krasnodar Region

The Southern Military District of Russian said in a statement said, “The Russian-Pakistani joint Druzhba-2021 military exercise which will be held between September 27 and October 6 at the Molkino range in the Krasnodar Region is aimed at strengthening and developing the bilateral military cooperation”.

Pakistani special ops unit officers reached in Krasnodar on Monday. Around 100 Russian and as many Pakistani servicemen are taking part in the exercises.

Troops will practice a wide range of tasks including counterterrorism ops. Pakistan's special forces will take part in live-firing drills from BTR-82A armored personnel carrier, modernized Dragunov sniper rifle SVD-M, shooting from PKP-M machine gun and AK-74M assault rifle. pic.twitter.com/3biyklUcAF — Sana Jamal (@Sana_Jamal) September 29, 2021

The statement said that troops will practice a wide range of tasks, including counterterrorist operations as well as elimination of illegally armed units as the opponent uses improvised explosive devices during the joint drills.

Earlier this month, Pakistani troops participated in am joint exercise, “Peace Mission-2021” under the ambit of SCO platform held at Donguz training area, Orenburg Region, Russia.

The joint exercise concluded on September 24, 2021.

Tri-Services contingent of Pakistan Army participated in the exercise, which is focused on anti-terrorist operations.

The military administration bodies and units of the armed forces of Russia, India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan also took part in the practical actions of the forces (troops). For the first time, the military contingent of Belarus attended the exercise as observer.

In total, more than 3.4 thousand servicemen and more than 600 units of weapons, military and special equipment were involved in the exercise Peace Mission-2021. Of these, about 2 thousand personnel and more than 350 units of weapons and military equipment participated in the exercise from the Russian side.

The main objectives of the exercise were: improving the coordination of the management bodies of the coalition group of troops in the preparation and conduct of a joint anti-terrorist operation, exchanging experience in countering terrorism, as well as mastering the basic tactical techniques and methods of action of the forces (troops) under the leadership of the joint military administration body, said Russian military in an official statement.

The implementation of combat training tasks during the exercise Peace Mission-2021 were also carried out taking into account the development of the military-political situation in the Central Asian region.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pak-china-joint-anti-terrorist-exercise-2021-begins-in-pabbi/