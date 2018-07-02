Drugs usage in alarming number

The new generation of our country is the most affected by drugs and the alarming number of these drug addicts is increasing at the rate of 40000 per year making Pakistan one of the most drug affected countries in the world. While the majority of heroin addicts are under the age of 24, it is really shocking news that the college and university students use drugs freely and openly. According to a survey, 50 per cent students from Islamabad and Lahore are addicted to drugs. However, the United Nations International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed on June 26 every year to raise awareness of the major problems that illicit drugs represent to the society. I request the government to take an immediate action to make safe the generation of our country.

SHAMIM KB

Quetta

