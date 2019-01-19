Drugs recovered from passenger at Airport

A man attempting to board a flight to Qatar was caught in possession of drugs at the New Islamabad International Airport on Saturday.

The Airport Security Force seized two-and-a-half kilogrammes of drugs from the passenger identified as Qamar Gul. The drugs, hidden in his bag, were also recovered. According to ASF officials, the accused belonged to Kurram Agency. He has been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force for further investigation.

Last month, the Anti-Narcotics Force arrested a Saudi Arabia-bound man at New Islamabad International Airport and recovered a huge quantity of tranquilisers.

According to officials, Irfan Khan, a man from Upper Dir district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, was travelling by a private airline flight to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.—INP

