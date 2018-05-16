Drugs pusher awarded rigorous imprisonment

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

District and Session Judge, Malik Ali Zulqarnain Awan on Tuesday awarded a drugs dealer two and half years rigorous imprisonment (RI) while hearing a narcotics case.

The court also ordered Zahid, a drugs pushers, to pay fine Rs., 12, 000 and he may face more two-month imprisonment on non-payment of fine. PS Naikapura has been arrested Zahid with more than one kg chars from its jurisdiction last year.

Meanwhile, two unidentified armed dacoits on Tuesday deprive a citizen cash Rs. 800,000, prize band and other valuables in the jurisdiction of Hajipura Police Station.

According to police, Muhammad Basheer, a constructor, lodged a report before the police station that he withdrawn money from a local bank with mother-in-law when two unidentified armed dacoits, riding a motorbike, intercepted them and looted away cash Rs. 800,000, prize band worth of Rs. 40, 000 and other valuables. Police have registered a case and started investigations.