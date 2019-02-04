Drugs, liquor, weapons recovered

Rawalpindi

The police in crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 13 offenders besides recovering 2900 grams charras, six liters liquor, six pistols 30 bore with 15 rounds, 126 kites and three kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan police held Waji ul Hassan for having 1050 grams charras and Shamsher on recovery of 1100 grams charras.

Sadiqabad police rounded up Ayaz for possessing 500 grams charras. Civil Line police arrested Shahzad with 250 grams charras.

Cantt police apprehended Nazir for carrying six liters liquor. Other accused were sent behind the bars for having illegal weapons.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad police conducted a raid at a wedding party and arrested Huzaifa and Waqar involved in aerial firing and recovered two 30 bore pistols with six rounds. Sadiqabad police also nabbed a kite seller namely Mudassir and recovered 26 kites. Naseerabad police held Gulfraz, a kite seller and seized 100 kites and three kite flying string rolls.—APP

